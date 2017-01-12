'An Evening with Judy Collins'

'An Evening with Judy Collins'

Mollydog Productions is producing 'An Evening with Judy Collins,' with two performances on Thursday, January 19th and Friday, January 20th at the Taos Community Auditorium in Taos, NM. The show will feature award-winning singer-songwriter, Judy Collins, who is esteemed for her imaginative interpretations of traditional and contemporary folk standards and her own poetically poignant original compositions.

