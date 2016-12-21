Strong winds, snow to hit Northern New Mexico
A snowstorm is headed for Northern New Mexico on Friday, bringing with it high, damaging winds and near blizzard conditions, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for areas around Santa Fe, Los Alamos, Taos and Chama.
