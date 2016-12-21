State capital money awarded to Taos County hasn't prioritized Questa
An estimated 900 Questa residents have had little to no water. The village's lack of water pressure surfaced about three weeks ago due to an undetectable leak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Taos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should Albuquerque collect lodgers taxes on Air...
|Jul '16
|Stevie
|3
|James J Armijo (Feb '06)
|Jul '16
|Sherry
|15
|Taos Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Jul '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Review: San Cristobal Ranch Academy (Jan '15)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|9
|Gov. Martinez appoints Las Crucen to judicial p... (Mar '11)
|May '16
|Lucile
|35
|Taos County Forum and Discussion Board (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|hippo67
|1
|join us for a ghost hunt at eagles nest halowee... (Oct '15)
|Dec '15
|wilma
|2
Find what you want!
Search Taos Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC