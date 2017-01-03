Questa water outage continues, fix ma...

Questa water outage continues, fix may be days off

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

On Dec. 9, a sign posted to the Wildcat's Den restaurant said there was no access to restrooms and no soda products due to the water situation. Crews have completed a new well to return water to Questa residents, but it could be another week before water is flowing.

