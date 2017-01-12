Powder Chaser
"That made me mad," he says. So he started using his meteorology knowledge and studying microclimates around the state to predict when and where snow would hit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Taos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should Albuquerque collect lodgers taxes on Air...
|Jul '16
|Stevie
|3
|James J Armijo (Feb '06)
|Jul '16
|Sherry
|15
|Taos Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Jul '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Review: San Cristobal Ranch Academy (Jan '15)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|9
|Gov. Martinez appoints Las Crucen to judicial p... (Mar '11)
|May '16
|Lucile
|35
|Taos County Forum and Discussion Board (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|hippo67
|1
|join us for a ghost hunt at eagles nest halowee... (Oct '15)
|Dec '15
|wilma
|2
Find what you want!
Search Taos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC