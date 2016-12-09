2 off-duty deputies hospitalized afte...

2 off-duty deputies hospitalized after fatal crash near Santa Fe

Friday Dec 9

A pair of deputies from different counties are in the hospital after a bad crash while off-duty. One of those deputies is in the ICU while the other driver who got into the crash with them is dead.

