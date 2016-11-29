BLM offers Christmas tree permits
The Bureau of Land Management offices in Albuquerque, Socorro, Taos, Farmington, Las Cruces, and Santa Fe are now selling Christmas tree permits. The permits will be sold until Dec. 23 and cost $5.
