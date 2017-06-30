Veterans Job Fair, Open House For CNA Training & Morea

Veterans Job Fair, Open House For CNA...

RecruitMilitary helps military veterans and military spouses connect with employers that seek to attract, hire and retain America's best talent. It will host a Veterans Job Fair on Thursday, July 20 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Amalie Arena, located at 401 Channelside Dr. in Tampa.

