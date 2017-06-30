Veterans Job Fair, Open House For CNA Training & Morea
RecruitMilitary helps military veterans and military spouses connect with employers that seek to attract, hire and retain America's best talent. It will host a Veterans Job Fair on Thursday, July 20 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Amalie Arena, located at 401 Channelside Dr. in Tampa.
Read more at Osprey Observer.
