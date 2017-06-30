Trigaux: Ten Tampa Bay movers and shakers to watch in second half of 2017
They are newcomers to Tampa Bay ready to make their mark. They are veterans of Tampa Bay institutions stepping into new and bigger jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeffrey Scott Barfield
|2 hr
|Little Boy Blue
|1
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|Panty man
|28
|Number of Americans who die prematurely each ye...
|Jun 28
|Bill Dunning
|5
|Any in Tampa, come jerk with my gfs panties in ... (Oct '15)
|Jun 23
|You are sick
|6
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Jun 22
|Fmr Mrs Howard Go...
|1,023
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|Jun 21
|Frankie Rizzo
|1,096
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Jun 20
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|144
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC