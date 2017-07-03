Toyota robot helps Army ranger paralyzed in Afghanistan
The automaker, which has a growing interest in robotics and home mobility, spent three days testing with a paralyzed Army ranger recently. The robot would bring Romy Camargo water and snacks, and open his front door for him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PolitiFact Florida: Kriseman overstates poverty...
|4 hr
|GoHighin2018
|1
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|12 hr
|john
|29
|Jeffrey Scott Barfield
|Sat
|Little Boy Blue
|1
|Number of Americans who die prematurely each ye...
|Jun 28
|Bill Dunning
|5
|Any in Tampa, come jerk with my gfs panties in ... (Oct '15)
|Jun 23
|You are sick
|6
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Jun 22
|Fmr Mrs Howard Go...
|1,023
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|Jun 21
|Frankie Rizzo
|1,096
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC