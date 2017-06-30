Thunderstorm causes tree to crush church van in Tampa Heights, injuring two
Two people were extricated from a church van in Tampa Heights on Wednesday night after an enormous tree crushed it during a severe thunderstorm that plowed through Hillsborough County. Tampa Fire Rescue crews, responding to the church at 2747 N Florida Ave. around 7:36 p.m., found three people trapped in the van, said Tampa Fire Rescue spokesman Jason Penny.
