Thunderstorm causes tree to crush church van in Tampa Heights, injuring two

Two people were extricated from a church van in Tampa Heights on Wednesday night after an enormous tree crushed it during a severe thunderstorm that plowed through Hillsborough County. Tampa Fire Rescue crews, responding to the church at 2747 N Florida Ave. around 7:36 p.m., found three people trapped in the van, said Tampa Fire Rescue spokesman Jason Penny.

