Tampa Fire Rescue paramedic charged with domestic battery
Jaisen J. Randolph, 38, got into an argument with a woman about 11:30 p.m. Friday, placing his hand on her face and pushing her down onto a bed in a master bedroom, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrest report. The woman got up and Randolph put his hands on her chest and pushed her against the wall, the report states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PolitiFact Florida: Kriseman overstates poverty...
|21 hr
|GoHighin2018
|1
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Mon
|john
|29
|Jeffrey Scott Barfield
|Jul 1
|Little Boy Blue
|1
|Number of Americans who die prematurely each ye...
|Jun 28
|Bill Dunning
|5
|Any in Tampa, come jerk with my gfs panties in ... (Oct '15)
|Jun 23
|You are sick
|6
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Jun 22
|Fmr Mrs Howard Go...
|1,023
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|Jun 21
|Frankie Rizzo
|1,096
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC