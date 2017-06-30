Tampa Fire Rescue paramedic charged with domestic battery

Jaisen J. Randolph, 38, got into an argument with a woman about 11:30 p.m. Friday, placing his hand on her face and pushing her down onto a bed in a master bedroom, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrest report. The woman got up and Randolph put his hands on her chest and pushed her against the wall, the report states.

