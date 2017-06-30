Rock Riley Moves From Television To Radio Talk Host

Popular former Bright House sports television personality, Rock Riley has just been added to Genesis Communications owned and operated Sports Talk AM 1040 The Team in Tampa and Sports Talk AM 1080 The Team in Orlando. Rock will anchor the afternoon drive program from 3 to 6 on both stations as well as on www.sportstalkflorida.com Rock is a well-known, popular sports talk show host having provided coverage on television and radio stations for many years.

