Report: Turkey detains 29 IS militant...

Report: Turkey detains 29 IS militants in raids in Istanbul

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jul 7 Read more: WDBO-AM Orlando

Turkey's state-run news agency says Turkish police have detained 29 suspected Islamic State group militants in raids in Istanbul. Anadolu Agency says 22 of the militants detained on Friday are foreign nationals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDBO-AM Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need ice 6 hr wtf 2
News Woman found dead after fire in Tampa apartment (Oct '11) Tue Justice 19
Henry L. Wright (Apr '13) Mon Need more info 7
Need help and I Mean need help Jul 7 Simplysouthern81 10
Attn Birth parents -Sign up with ny state to gi... Jul 6 joan 1
News Fight over Tampa's Confederate monument isn't o... Jul 6 Joe Schmoe 1
News PolitiFact Florida: Kriseman overstates poverty... Jul 3 GoHighin2018 1
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. American Idol
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,747 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC