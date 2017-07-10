Report: Turkey detains 29 IS militants in raids in Istanbul
Turkey's state-run news agency says Turkish police have detained 29 suspected Islamic State group militants in raids in Istanbul. Anadolu Agency says 22 of the militants detained on Friday are foreign nationals.
