PolitiFact Florida: Kriseman overstat...

PolitiFact Florida: Kriseman overstates poverty reduction in south St. Petersburg

There are 1 comment on the St. Petersburg Times story from 5 hrs ago, titled PolitiFact Florida: Kriseman overstates poverty reduction in south St. Petersburg. In it, St. Petersburg Times reports that:

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, right, stands up on a bench as he greets customers and supporters while talking about the stakes in the election during a campaign style stop at Cycle Brewing, 534 Central Ave, in St. Petersburg on June 15. against the rates of other big cities, the state and the country. Kriseman's team sent PolitiFact Florida two sets of data from the Census Bureau's 2014 and 2015 American Community Survey for the African-American population.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
GoHighin2018

Saint Petersburg, FL

#1 19 min ago
This is a misleading headline – the wide statistical margin means Kriseman’s claim is only inconclusive NOT ‘mostly-false’.#1 this is the BEST data available, and #2 the calculated P-value still shows that poverty “likely fell” even if the margin is not 100% conclusive.

“Joshua Wilde, an assistant professor of economics at the University of South Florida, said Kriseman was using the best data available despite its imperfections. While he couldn't say this for sure, he said there was a strong chance that poverty fell in south St. Petersburg among African-Americans between 2014-15. He calculated the p-value — a statistical indicator based on the confidence interval — to determine the chance poverty fell based on numbers provided by the Census Bureau.”
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) 7 hr john 29
Jeffrey Scott Barfield Sat Little Boy Blue 1
News Number of Americans who die prematurely each ye... Jun 28 Bill Dunning 5
Any in Tampa, come jerk with my gfs panties in ... (Oct '15) Jun 23 You are sick 6
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) Jun 22 Fmr Mrs Howard Go... 1,023
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... Jun 21 Frankie Rizzo 1,096
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Jun 20 Merchant of Alzhe... 144
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,084 • Total comments across all topics: 282,205,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC