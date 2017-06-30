Pier District to add to construction din in St. Pete's downtown
Structural work starts this week on the new pier, beginning with replacement of the almost century-old pilings that supported its 1926 and 1973 predecessors. Trucks carrying concrete and reinforcing steel will rumble from Interstate 275 to the project's Second Avenue NE epicenter.
