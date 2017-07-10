Photos: Sammy Valentin vs. Giovanni Santillan - Official Weights

Tampa, FL: NABO welterweight Champion "Hurricane" Sammy Valentin and challenger Giovanni "Gallo de Oro" Santillan made weight in anticipation of their clash of this Friday, July 7th at the A La Carte Pavilion in Tampa, Florida. Valentin, 22, a Bay Area Title hopeful of Puerto Rican heritage, is ranked #9 by the WBO and has a record of 12-0-9 KO's.

