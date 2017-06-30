Marco Rubio has gone four months with...

Marco Rubio has gone four months with no Tampa office, so where is he keeping records?

Four months after his staff packed up and left its Tampa office, at the direction of a landlord frustrated by weekly demonstrations, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio still is looking for a home base in one of his state's largest metropolitan areas. "We are committed to serving constituents and staff continues to meet with them while we work to find office space in the Tampa region as soon as possible," said a statement emailed to the Tampa Bay Times by spokeswoman Christina Mandreucci.

