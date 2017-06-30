Man hid wife's body in freezer to collect Social Security
Authorities in Florida say the heirs of a man who hid his wife's body in a freezer so he could continue collecting her Social Security benefits have repaid the government for the money he took. The U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release the heirs sold Allan Dunn's condo in Sun City Center, a retirement community south of Tampa, and paid $15,743 to the Social Security Administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PolitiFact Florida: Kriseman overstates poverty...
|Mon
|GoHighin2018
|1
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Mon
|john
|29
|Jeffrey Scott Barfield
|Jul 1
|Little Boy Blue
|1
|Number of Americans who die prematurely each ye...
|Jun 28
|Bill Dunning
|5
|Any in Tampa, come jerk with my gfs panties in ... (Oct '15)
|Jun 23
|You are sick
|6
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Jun 22
|Fmr Mrs Howard Go...
|1,023
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|Jun 21
|Frankie Rizzo
|1,096
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC