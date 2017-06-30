Joe Henderson: Traffic jams may darken bright future for Tampa's downtown

A Tampa downtown renaissance now under way brings to mind the 1970s, when the future looked bright, too, but when local leaders failed to plan for the infrastructure all the growth would require.[Times file, 2014] If the past truly is prologue, it might be worth a backward glance to the Tampa of the 1970s. What happened then might serve as a cautionary tale for where we're headed now.

