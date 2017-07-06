Harpoon Harry's Crab House coming to Tampa Convention Center space
The Tampa Convention Center awarded Smuggler's Enterprises Inc., with its Harpoon Harry's Crab House concept, the contract for the Tampa Bay Convention Center retail space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fight over Tampa's Confederate monument isn't o...
|2 hr
|Joe Schmoe
|1
|PolitiFact Florida: Kriseman overstates poverty...
|Jul 3
|GoHighin2018
|1
|Jeffrey Scott Barfield
|Jul 1
|Little Boy Blue
|1
|Number of Americans who die prematurely each ye...
|Jun 28
|Bill Dunning
|5
|Any in Tampa, come jerk with my gfs panties in ... (Oct '15)
|Jun 23
|You are sick
|6
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Jun 22
|Fmr Mrs Howard Go...
|1,023
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|Jun 21
|Frankie Rizzo
|1,096
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC