Four Green Fields proposal offered Ta...

Four Green Fields proposal offered Tampa the most rent for Curtis Hixon Park restaurant site

City Hall received seven proposals in response to its invitation to put a restaurant next to Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, and the company it picked, Irish pub Four Green Fields, offered the most money. "I'm happy with the selection we got at Curtis Hixon," said Mayor Bob Buckhorn, who had indicated before this week's announcement that price would probably drive the city's choice.

