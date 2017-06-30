Forecast: Heat lingers while afternoon storm chances diminish across Tampa Bay
While relatively dry air remains in place, a small chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop through the heat of the day, according to 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Grant Gilmore. This is unlike Wednesday evening in Hillsborough County.
