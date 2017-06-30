Fight over Tampa's Confederate monument isn't over yet
One of the Hillsborough County commissioners who voted last month against removing a Confederate monument from downtown Tampa is now open to relocating it. Commissioner Victor Crist said Wednesday he wants to move the statue to Oaklawn Cemetery, Tampa's oldest public burial ground and the final resting place of the city's pioneers, 13 mayors, Confederate soldiers and slaves.
