Civic leader takes a stand against statue

Anddrikk Frazier, a Tampa businessman and an active member on several business and civic boards, worries that the Hillsborough County Commission's decision not to remove a Confederate monument could deter businesses from relocating to the city. When Anddrikk Frazier was 8-years-old, he watched as three white men drew his father into a road rage incident, forced his car off the street and engaged him in a fight.

