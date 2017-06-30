Civic leader takes a stand against statue
Anddrikk Frazier, a Tampa businessman and an active member on several business and civic boards, worries that the Hillsborough County Commission's decision not to remove a Confederate monument could deter businesses from relocating to the city. When Anddrikk Frazier was 8-years-old, he watched as three white men drew his father into a road rage incident, forced his car off the street and engaged him in a fight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PolitiFact Florida: Kriseman overstates poverty...
|3 hr
|GoHighin2018
|1
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|10 hr
|john
|29
|Jeffrey Scott Barfield
|Sat
|Little Boy Blue
|1
|Number of Americans who die prematurely each ye...
|Jun 28
|Bill Dunning
|5
|Any in Tampa, come jerk with my gfs panties in ... (Oct '15)
|Jun 23
|You are sick
|6
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Jun 22
|Fmr Mrs Howard Go...
|1,023
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|Jun 21
|Frankie Rizzo
|1,096
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC