Zephyrhills 17-year-old remembered for empathy, dedication after fatal all-terrain vehicle rollover
A 17-year-old who lost control of his all-terrain vehicle last week and was seriously injured when it rolled over died in a Tampa hospital on Saturday. The crash took place June 1 at about 2 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|59 min
|RiccardoFire
|569
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|20 hr
|Proud Dixiecrat
|141
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Sun
|God Of Sex
|18
|The Best and Worse President since World War 2
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|3
|Donald Velsor Corrupt Port Richey Cop (May '12)
|May 31
|Pasco Resident
|13
|Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08)
|May 29
|RandyR
|38
|H talk
|May 27
|Joey zaragoza
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC