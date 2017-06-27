Woman who spent $188K on McDonald's loses half her body weight
Marci Gordon, 37, from Tampa, Florida spent nearly $188,000 on McDonald's grub in a span of 18 years. Gordon, who ate 8,000 calories per day, ballooned up to 331 pounds because of her fast food addiction.
