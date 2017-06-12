Woman fatally shot at east Tampa gas station
A Tampa man with an extensive arrest record has been charged with fatally shooting a woman at a gas station on East Lake Avenue. Sol William Hoke, 39, who lives on North 26th Street, was arrested early Sunday after a standoff with police and Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies.
