William March: Tampa pols pick sides on St. Petersburg mayor race
It's officially a non-partisan race, but that isn't stopping Tampa Democrats and Republicans from lining up with their party's candidates in the St. Petersburg mayor's race. Tampa Democrats have at least two fundraising events in the works for Mayor Rick Kriseman, a Democrat, and Tampa Republicans are planning one for GOP challenger and former Mayor Rick Baker.
