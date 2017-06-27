Wesley Chapel, Greater Pasco chambers...

Wesley Chapel, Greater Pasco chambers of commerce merge

Greater Wesley Chapel Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Hope Allen will lead the combined chambers of commerce announced Wednesday. The yet-to-be-named chamber will represent more than 850 businesses that currenlty are members of the Greater Pasco and Greater Wesley Chapel chambers.

