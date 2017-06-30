Weather 50 mins ago 10:05 p.m.Flood Warning

FLC115-011501- /O.NEW.KTBW.FL.W.0005.170701T0201Z-000000T0000Z/ /MKCF1.1.ER.170630T2202Z.170703T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 1001 PM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017 The National Weather Service in Tampa Fl has issued a * Flood Warning for The Myakka River At Myakka River State Park * From this evening until further notice. * At 9 PM Friday the stage was...7.1 feet.

