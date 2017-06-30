Weather 50 mins ago 10:05 p.m.Flood W...

Weather 50 mins ago 10:05 p.m.Flood Warning

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

FLC115-011501- /O.NEW.KTBW.FL.W.0005.170701T0201Z-000000T0000Z/ /MKCF1.1.ER.170630T2202Z.170703T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 1001 PM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017 The National Weather Service in Tampa Fl has issued a * Flood Warning for The Myakka River At Myakka River State Park * From this evening until further notice. * At 9 PM Friday the stage was...7.1 feet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeffrey Scott Barfield 16 hr Little Boy Blue 1
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) 21 hr Panty man 28
News Number of Americans who die prematurely each ye... Jun 28 Bill Dunning 5
Any in Tampa, come jerk with my gfs panties in ... (Oct '15) Jun 23 You are sick 6
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) Jun 22 Fmr Mrs Howard Go... 1,023
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... Jun 21 Frankie Rizzo 1,096
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Jun 20 Merchant of Alzhe... 144
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hong Kong
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,806 • Total comments across all topics: 282,170,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC