Weather 12 mins ago 7:05 p.m.Flood Advisory
FLC057-160000- /O.CON.KTBW.FA.Y.0016.000000T0000Z-170616T0000Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Hillsborough FL- 701 PM EDT THU JUN 15 2017 ...THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY... At 659 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges continues to indicate very heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area is likely.
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|1 hr
|Eagle 12 -
|959
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Thu
|Lottery Traitors ...
|143
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Jun 14
|Thathornyguy
|19
|Running Event in Tampa
|Jun 13
|RunnerInVa33
|1
|Any in Tampa, come jerk with my gfs panties in ... (Oct '15)
|Jun 11
|David
|5
|The Best and Worse President since World War 2
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|3
|Donald Velsor Corrupt Port Richey Cop (May '12)
|May 31
|Pasco Resident
|13
