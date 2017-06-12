Weather 12 mins ago 7:05 p.m.Flood Ad...

Weather 12 mins ago 7:05 p.m.Flood Advisory

19 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

FLC057-160000- /O.CON.KTBW.FA.Y.0016.000000T0000Z-170616T0000Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Hillsborough FL- 701 PM EDT THU JUN 15 2017 ...THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY... At 659 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges continues to indicate very heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area is likely.

