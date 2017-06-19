USF tight end Palmore faces charge of...

USF tight end Palmore faces charge of credit card fraud

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

USF senior tight end Adrian Palmore faces charges of fraudulent use of a credit card and petit theft after his arrest by Temple Terrace police on June 19, 2017. [Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office] A University of South Florida football player faces charges of fraudulent use of a credit card and petit theft following his arrest by Temple Terrace police on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) 11 hr Fmr Mrs Howard Go... 1,023
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... Wed Frankie Rizzo 1,096
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Jun 20 Sexy13 21
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Jun 20 Merchant of Alzhe... 144
kEeP a WoRd*DrOp A wOrD (Jan '15) Jun 20 Pennie Lane 358
Running Event in Tampa Jun 13 RunnerInVa33 1
Any in Tampa, come jerk with my gfs panties in ... (Oct '15) Jun 11 David 5
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,669 • Total comments across all topics: 281,948,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC