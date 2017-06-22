USF football player arrested for credit card fraud, theft
Tampa Bay left fielder Mallex Smith rushed in to tag out speedy Billy Hamilton after a lengthy rundown, highlighting the Rays' 8-3 win over TAMPA, Fla. - It's another black eye for the USF football program as another player finds himself in trouble with the law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any in Tampa, come jerk with my gfs panties in ... (Oct '15)
|5 hr
|You are sick
|6
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Fmr Mrs Howard Go...
|1,023
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|Wed
|Frankie Rizzo
|1,096
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Jun 20
|Sexy13
|21
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Jun 20
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|144
|kEeP a WoRd*DrOp A wOrD (Jan '15)
|Jun 20
|Pennie Lane
|358
|Running Event in Tampa
|Jun 13
|RunnerInVa33
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC