Two arrested, more sought after shots fired from moving cars in Tampa
Two Tampa men are facing charges after shots were fired between two moving cars Tuesday at Williams Park near Old Seminole Heights. Tampa Police officers responded to a report of gunfire about 1:20 a.m. at Williams Park, at 4362 E Osborne Ave. Reshard Mills, 21, and Tyrell Leach, 18, were arrested while trying to flee the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|38 min
|Paul
|582
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Mon
|Proud Dixiecrat
|141
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Sun
|God Of Sex
|18
|The Best and Worse President since World War 2
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|3
|Donald Velsor Corrupt Port Richey Cop (May '12)
|May 31
|Pasco Resident
|13
|Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08)
|May 29
|RandyR
|38
|the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08)
|May 28
|Nickie N
|18
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC