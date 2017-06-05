Two arrested, more sought after shots...

Two arrested, more sought after shots fired from moving cars in Tampa

Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Two Tampa men are facing charges after shots were fired between two moving cars Tuesday at Williams Park near Old Seminole Heights. Tampa Police officers responded to a report of gunfire about 1:20 a.m. at Williams Park, at 4362 E Osborne Ave. Reshard Mills, 21, and Tyrell Leach, 18, were arrested while trying to flee the scene.

