TRAGEDY: Dallas boy, 12, drowns in Tampa hotel pool, sister critically injured
A Texas family's trip to Tampa took a tragic turn when a 12-year-old boy drowned in a hotel pool. Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a possible double drowning at 3:19 p.m. on Sunday.
