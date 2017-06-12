Tower to add bustle on river
Riverwalk Place, a 53-story tower planned for downtown Tampa, will have four restaurants, "many, many'' outdoor tables and a rooftop bar atop the garage. And that's not enough, developer Larry Feldman says.
