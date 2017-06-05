The Vietnam War documentary to air on...

The Vietnam War documentary to air on PBS

12 hrs ago

A ten-part, 18-hour documentary on the Vietnam War will soon air on PBS stations across the country this summer. The film is a Ken Burns and Lynn Novick series that will tell the story on one of the most divisive wars in American history.

