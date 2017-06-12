The mother of murdered lottery winner Abraham Shakespeare's son just won $1 million
Antionette Andrews, the mother of Abraham Shakespeare's son, won $1 million in a $20 scratch-off $5 million Monopoly game from a Florida Lottery ticket she bought in Lakeland on June 8, 2017. Shakespeare, pictured in 2007, won a $17 million lump-sum payment from the Florida Lottery in November 2006 and was last seen in April 2009 and reported missing by a family member in November that year.
