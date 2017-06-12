The DC Talk Crew Attends Concert Together
If you're anything like us, you may catch yourself reminiscing on the good old days when DC Talk had the only songs worth listening to. Since then, the band member have started their own projects so it's rare we get to see them together often with their busy schedules.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWPZ-FM Lynden.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|59 min
|Dale Ville
|1,003
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|Music guy
|20
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Jun 15
|Lottery Traitors ...
|143
|Running Event in Tampa
|Jun 13
|RunnerInVa33
|1
|Books, toys, games and DVDs wanted for annual C... (Apr '13)
|Jun 12
|glass ceiling
|8
|Any in Tampa, come jerk with my gfs panties in ... (Oct '15)
|Jun 11
|David
|5
|The Best and Worse President since World War 2
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC