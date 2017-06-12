Tampa's Square 1 Burgers files for bankruptcy protection
The restaurant chain, known for its wide ranging menu of burger creations, will close some of its locations in Florida, but stores in the thee locations in the Tampa Bay area will not be affected. However restaurants will close in the Orlando and Sarasota markets, according to the filing.
