Tampa's Joe Redner wants to grow his own cannabis plants, says suit
Joe Redner is suing the Florida Department of Health so that he can grow his own marijuana plants. He is fighting stage-4 lung cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
