Tampa woman scammed by man selling fake Disney tickets
People trying to get to the most magical place on Earth should pay attention to a scam that's costing park-goers. A Tampa woman says she was recently Authorities say 19-year-old Branden Bullerin was using Craigslist as a platform to trick people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|Anon
|26
|Number of Americans who die prematurely each ye...
|Wed
|Bill Dunning
|5
|Any in Tampa, come jerk with my gfs panties in ... (Oct '15)
|Jun 23
|You are sick
|6
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Jun 22
|Fmr Mrs Howard Go...
|1,023
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|Jun 21
|Frankie Rizzo
|1,096
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Jun 20
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|144
|kEeP a WoRd*DrOp A wOrD (Jan '15)
|Jun 20
|Pennie Lane
|358
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC