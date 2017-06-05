Tampa sergeant dons gas mask to rescue disabled man from house fire
A Tampa police sergeant donned a gas mask, broke out a window and braved thick smoke Friday to rescue a disabled 68-year-old man and two dogs, aided by a postal carrier who knows his customers well. The fire broke out about 1:20 p.m. Friday at 7903 N Greenwood Ave., south of Busch Boulevard near 40th Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|29 min
|Eagle 12 -
|776
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Jun 5
|Proud Dixiecrat
|141
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Jun 4
|God Of Sex
|18
|The Best and Worse President since World War 2
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|3
|Donald Velsor Corrupt Port Richey Cop (May '12)
|May 31
|Pasco Resident
|13
|Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08)
|May 29
|RandyR
|38
|the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08)
|May 28
|Nickie N
|18
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC