Tampa sergeant dons gas mask to rescue disabled man from house fire

19 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

A Tampa police sergeant donned a gas mask, broke out a window and braved thick smoke Friday to rescue a disabled 68-year-old man and two dogs, aided by a postal carrier who knows his customers well. The fire broke out about 1:20 p.m. Friday at 7903 N Greenwood Ave., south of Busch Boulevard near 40th Street.

