Tampa "Safe Place" program combats hate crime

Inspired in part by the Pulse nightclub tragedy in Orlando, the Tampa Police Department is partnering with local businesses to create a "Safe Place" for victims of hate crimes and others seeking refuge from people trying to harm them. Although still in its infancy, "dozens" of Tampa stores, bars and restaurants already adopted the initiative by putting a "Safe Place" sticker on their front of their businesses.

