Tampa Repertory's new season full of classic American tales
With its final play of this season, The Other Place , running through June 25, Tampa Repertory Theatre sets its sights on the fall. On tap for 2017-2018 are two southeastern premieres and A View From the Bridge, Arthur Miller's bare-knuckle examination of tumult in an Italian-American family in the 1950s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|2 hr
|Rose_NoHo
|919
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|13 hr
|Thathornyguy
|19
|Running Event in Tampa
|Tue
|RunnerInVa33
|1
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Tue
|Donald Scampi
|142
|Any in Tampa, come jerk with my gfs panties in ... (Oct '15)
|Jun 11
|David
|5
|The Best and Worse President since World War 2
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|3
|Donald Velsor Corrupt Port Richey Cop (May '12)
|May 31
|Pasco Resident
|13
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC