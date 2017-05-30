Tampa police searching for driver in ...

Tampa police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run on Hillsborough Avenue

Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Police are looking for a driver who hit a man trying to cross the street then fled the scene early Saturday morning on W. Hillsborough Avenue, officers said. Police said the man who was hit was trying to cross Hillsborough Avenue from the north side to the south side of the road.

