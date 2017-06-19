Tampa Police reach out to Hispanic co...

Tampa Police reach out to Hispanic community

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: ABC Action News

Wednesday evening members of the Tampa Police Department met with Hispanic business owners, hoping to build a bridge between the two groups. This is the first meeting the Chief has held.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) 9 hr Fmr Mrs Howard Go... 1,023
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... Wed Frankie Rizzo 1,096
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Tue Sexy13 21
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Tue Merchant of Alzhe... 144
kEeP a WoRd*DrOp A wOrD (Jan '15) Tue Pennie Lane 358
Running Event in Tampa Jun 13 RunnerInVa33 1
Any in Tampa, come jerk with my gfs panties in ... (Oct '15) Jun 11 David 5
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,708 • Total comments across all topics: 281,947,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC