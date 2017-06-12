Tampa police name 18-year-old who died in Jackson Height shooting
Police have named the victim of Friday night's shooting in Jackson Heights as 18-year-old Antwan Tremaine Jenrette, Jr. Tampa police received calls about shots fired at 7:20 p.m. near N. 36th Street and E. Shadowlawn Avenue. First responders found Jenrette with a gunshot wound and began first aid.
