Tampa police name 18-year-old who died in Jackson Height shooting

Police have named the victim of Friday night's shooting in Jackson Heights as 18-year-old Antwan Tremaine Jenrette, Jr. Tampa police received calls about shots fired at 7:20 p.m. near N. 36th Street and E. Shadowlawn Avenue. First responders found Jenrette with a gunshot wound and began first aid.

