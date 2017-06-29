Tampa police investigating Tinder meet-up turned sexual assault
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on charges he sexually assaulted a woman in his apartment after the pair met on the popular smartphone dating app Tinder. The woman told Tampa police Mustafa Akbar, of Tampa, forced her on her stomach and then sexually battered her on Sunday, according to an arrest report.
